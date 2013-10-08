Quadrilateral Cowboy trailer teases cute robots, stealth hacking and ramen

Blendo Games' Brendon Chung broke into LA's indie game festival IndieCade over the weekend, and uploaded this Quadrilateral Cowboy trailer to spread, like a virus, through the event's many terminals. Okay, so it's more likely that he was "invited", and chose to "premier" the trailer, but that seems less in the spirit of the 20th century infiltration adventure.

Unfortunately, with the trailer created for IndieCade, there's no further news to go along with it. The Quadrilateral Cowboy micro-site still has "2013" listed as the release date, and there's nothing to suggest a more specific revision of that. I'll hack Chung's computer in an attempt to liberate top secret information, just as soon as I learn how to actually do that.