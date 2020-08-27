Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is headed to Steam next year

What do you get when you combine Puyo Puyo and Tetris? Puyo Puyo Tetris, of bloody course. The puzzle game mash-up is getting a sequel next year, with a Steam release confirmed for some time in early 2021. It'll also release for consoles in December.

Everyone knows Tetris, but in case you don't know Puyo Puyo: it's a bit like Tetris except to clear blocks you need to match four colours. Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 will let you play both games separately, but the real fun is in mixing them together.

Next year's instalment will have a new Skill Battle mode. According to Sega it "introduces character-based skills that can quickly turn the tables on a match, plus item cards to power up your team." A single-player Adventure mode returns, as does online play, this time offering "game-specific leagues" and a free play mode that can support up to four players at once.

The game will also receive ongoing content updates post-launch. Check out the trailer below: