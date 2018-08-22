PUBG's Training Mode will feature a shooting range, racetracks, parachute practice, and more

The new thing teased yesterday by Playerunknown's Battlegrounds creator Brendan Greene has been unveiled as Training Mode, which as the name suggests will give players an opportunity to learn and master the game's mechanics without the risk of being murdered if they stick their head up.

Training Mode will support 5-20 players on a new 2x2 km map with facilities that cover all aspects of the game: There's a shooting range, as Joe speculated, plus practice areas for parachuting, melee, parkour, and "throwables," multiple racetracks, an indoor CQC range, and more. The idea is to offer something for everyone: Newcomers can get a handle on the basics without being shot at, while dedicated players can familiarize themselves with more advanced features like weapon attachments, recoil, and bullet drop.

"We wanted to go beyond what players were asking for, so we didn’t want the map to be just a shooting range, but an open, living map where players can test a variety of skills to their heart’s content," senior designer Dave Osei explained. "The map is broken up into different sections; short and long range combat, vehicle races, jump skills, vaulting, vehicle ramps, etc. Each one of these sections represent a gameplay situation players may become involved in during normal gameplay. You can freely move around the map to practice whichever skill you like."

The new training ground is also designed to be expanded in the future, Osei said, "with room to introduce new areas as well as ideas players want to see implemented in the future."

Training Mode is still in development and some of the specifics may change before it goes live, which is currently targeted for September. As it stands, this is what you can look forward to: