PUBG's Brendan Greene to appear on The Golden Joystick Awards livestream

The 35th Golden Joystick Awards presented with OMEN by HP is almost here—taking place in London on November 17. TV host and writer Danny Wallace (who, among other things, is the narrator of Thomas Was Alone) will present, while Go 8 Bit's Ellie Gibson and Kotaku UK's Keza MacDonald are in charge of the pre-show.

The awards pre-show livestream kicks off from 3.15pm GMT / 7.15am PST, and will feature PUBG's Brendan Greene, Friday the 13th's Chuck Brungardt, Flavourworks' Jack Attridge, and Outside Xtra's Ellen—with more names to be announced in due course.

Moreover, viewers of the livestream can win prizes, such as an OMEN by HP gaming laptop and an Intel Core i7 processor with MSI Motherboard Bundle.

