Psychonauts 2 launches on August 25, is free with Game Pass

Psychonauts 2 is arriving in just a few months on August 25 and, just in case you were worried, it'll be available on day one for free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. During the Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase, we got another look at the sequel to one of the most beloved platformers of yesteryear. In the trailer, Raz explores more of the weird and wacky worlds that exist inside of his friends' subconscious minds. It's a pretty silly trailer, which is exactly what I'd hope for from Psychonauts.

