Psychonauts 2 Fig campaign closes having raised more than $3.8 million

The enfiggening of Psychonauts 2 has come to an end with more than $3.8 million raised, well beyond its goal of $3.3 million. With the finish line crossed, Double Fine livestreamed an “End of Campaign celebration” on Twitch, which is now over but still available on demand, with an appearance by original Psychonauts writer (and current Valve guy) Erik Wolpaw.

The studio is already hard at work on the new game, which it proved through the release of an “Art Jam featurette” of a pre-production brainstorming session. None of the images and ideas in the video are committed to the game at this point, but the studio warned that some of them may prove to be spoilers, and other elements that you might consider the apex of game design brilliance could end up on the cutting room floor. Either way, you have been warned.

The Psychonauts 2 Fig ultimately pulled in $3,829,024, an impressive amount of money by any measure but still well short of the $13 million that Double Fine boss Tim Schafer said in 2012 would be the minimum budget required to fund the sequel. The balance, as was explained when Psychonauts 2 was announced, will be covered by Double Fine itself and an unnamed partner. Perhaps Notch is going to be involved after all?

No, probably not. Regardless, Psychonauts 2 is slated, very tentatively, to be ready for release in the fall of 2018.