Notch calms down internet with facts. Asks it to "stop hyping"

"Let's make Psychonauts 2 happen" said Notch a few weeks ago. Yesterday, he offered Tim Schafer 13 million to fund the anticipated sequel, before clarifying his intent . Later in the day, he posted confirmed details on his personal blog .

Even though Notch mentions he and Tim "haven't spoken much," he confirms the high profile pair are planning on meeting at GDC, which happens in a few weeks. He also mentions that the 13 million quoted by Tim was "three times higher" than his original estimate, but that he's still up for fronting the cash. The Minecraft dev says he would be operating purely as an investor, saying "I wouldn't want to have any creative input."

"I have NO idea if this is actually going to happen, he clarifies. "The kickstarter stuff obviously changes the playing field a lot. Investing that incredibly high amount of money also requires a lot of planing and discussion, and I've never done anything like that before, but I do have contacts and advisors to help me out.

"All I know is that IF the numbers work out and IF they still want to do it and IF they don't decide to self fund a sequel by doing more crowd funding (which is honestly what I would've done if I were them), I would be most interested in doing this type of investment," he continued.

Then Notch got a little angrier: "Point is, stop hyping over this, internet! You're going to scare me into doing things secretly instead of being open and transparent via twitter. I am incredibly scared of the very real risk of people feeling let down just because I took a chance at something that doesn't end up panning out."

He signed off by hinting at a future where his quotes feature less prominently in news feeds: "I realize you won't stop hyping, so I'll just go into hiding for a few years if it falls through."

It's not a definite confirmation then, but close enough. Until then, don't believe the hype (unless posted by Notch or Tim ). Then you can hype all you like. We'll have more on Psychonauts 2 as soon as it's confirmed.