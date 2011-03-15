Prototype 2 trailer out, man-bowling is back

In the first Prototype you could upgrade your strength to such an extent that you could pick up a pedestrian, climb to the top of a skyscraper and throw them so hard they flew out of the city and landed in the ocean. You could make an unofficial mini game out of throwing men at billboards several miles away. The new Prototype 2 trailer shows man-bowling making a welcome return, but is it as exciting as watching a man kick a helicopter to death ? For more on the game, head over to the Prototype 2 site . Prototype 2 is due out next year.

[Thanks, Blue ]