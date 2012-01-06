Pow, thwack, delay: Gotham City Impostors pushed into February

Gotham City Impostors' armed-to-the-teeth cast of Bruce Wayne wannabes may look sloppy and ragtag, but it's all subterfuge. Zany vigilante justice takes hard work, so Monolith's opted to delay the game into February to make sure every last hair is meticulously out of place. Currently, the developer isn't offering any further whens, whys, or wherefores, but I've requested details with emails and gravily bellows of "WHERE IS HE?" I feel like they might not be getting the message, though. Maybe I should try my Bane impression.