Point-and-click adventure The Little Acre will be out in November

The Little Acre is a hand-drawn point-and-click adventure about a man named Aidan and his daughter Lilly, who are searching for Aidan's father in 1950s Ireland. The quest takes a twist when Aidan is transported to a strange land filled with bizarre creatures, and goes really sideways when Lilly decides to take matters into her own hands to "help." We got our first look at it back in August, and today publisher Curve Digital announced that it will be out on November 22.

The Little Acre is the debut project from indie outfit Pewter Games, with Broken Sword creator Charles Cecil serving as executive producer. "I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with the Pewter Games team,” Cecil said. "I’m enormously excited to see how modern players respond to the point and click genre—if it goes well, I can see a real resurgence. I’d certainly be interested in revisiting some of our titles, too.”

“There’s a whole generation of gamers out there who won’t have played a point and click adventure before,” Pewter Games co-founder Ben Clavin added. “Of course, those well-versed in adventures will feel at home with The Little Acre, but we’re equally excited to introduce the genre to a brand new audience.”

I admire Clavin's enthusiasm but I'm not sure I agree with his assessment. Adventures obviously don't dominate the industry the way they did back in the 80s and early 90s, but there's a lot of top-notch stuff on the market, and I think the genre right now is probably as popular and visible as it's ever going to be. But the more, the merrier, right?

With the announcement of the release date comes a release date announcement trailer showcasing the game's art style, a spot of voice acting, and the sort of antics that young Lilly might get up to when left to her own devices. The Little Acre will sell for for $12.99/€12.99/£9.99, but will be available at a pre-launch discount (when the purchase option goes live) on Steam.

