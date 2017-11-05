Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition arrives later this month, includes brand new items

Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition is coming out on November 15, developer Obsidian Entertainment has announced, and it looks to be a decent deal. For $39.99 you'll get the excellent isometric RPG plus both parts of its beefy expansion, The White March. At the moment, you can buy them combined for slightly cheaper, but that's a time limited deal on Fanatical (the renamed Bundle Stars) that runs out tomorrow.

Also, the Definitive Edition gets you all the extra goodies that were included in the Royal Edition of the game, which includes the original soundtrack, a digital collector's book and a novella set in the Pillars universe.

The edition will also feature some new DLC, called the Deadfire Pack, which is a reference to the upcoming Pillars sequel. It includes a few in-game items and portraits. All existing owners of Pillars will get this DLC pack free.

From November 15 the recommended price of the base game will be cut from $44.99 to $29.99—although it's worth waiting for a lower price than that because the game is on sale semi-regularly.

If you're an RPG fan and you haven't yet played Pillars of Eternity then it's well worth doing. Here's Andy's review, and here's James' interview with Obsidian about how the game gets player choice right.