What Spirit Box phrases and questions to use in Phasmophobia

Trying to figure out which Phasmophobia Spirit Box questions to use? If you need that important evidence you need while tracking a ghost, you're going to need to know how to commune with them.

Not all ghosts will communicate via Spirit Box, but if you ask the right questions you can narrow down your search. So, below you'll find out how to use the Spirit Box in Phasmophobia, plus the questions, phrases, and answers you're looking for so you can continue gathering the evidence you need.

How to use the Phasmophobia Spirit Box

First you need to be in the same room inside which you've identified there's a ghost. With the lights off, use the primary action button to turn the Spirit Box on. While it spews out static and cycles through frequencies, feel free to ask questions. When you see the words 'nothing detected' on the display, don't worry. Contrary to what you'd assume, that actually means it's working—the ghost just didn't happen to answer your question. If it continues cycling through frequencies without ever showing the 'nothing detected' message, consider checking your microphone.

You can also throw the Spirit Box on the ground while it's turned on and continue to ask questions. The ghost may not answer right away, so try asking a few different questions before you give up.

If you hear a robotic voice, congrats, that's the ghost talking. You've successfully found some evidence to add to your journal.

Phasmophobia Spirit Box questions and phrases

Phasmophobia uses voice recognition to pick up some simple questions you might ask. Use your local voice chat button to ask some of these Spirit Box questions that might get a response:

Are you here?

Is there anyone here?

Where are you?

How old/young are you?

What do you want?

Show yourself

Give us a sign

Talk to me/us

Open a door

Turn on/off the light

This isn't an exhaustive list, but as you'll read below, these questions and phrases should be more than enough to get the evidence you need.

Phasmophobia Spirit Box answers

It's worth mentioning that it doesn't particularly matter what a ghost says through a Spirit Box. In order to use it, you'll already need to be near a ghost, so the content of their answers doesn't often tell you anything you don't already know. They seem to really love answering unrelated questions with the word 'adult', for instance. What's important is just that you get an answer. Getting a response, regardless of which one, means you can definitely mark the evidence in your journal, which will narrow down the possible ghost types you're dealing with.

Here are some answers I've personally heard while playing: