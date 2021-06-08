Phanteks launches a 360mm liquid cooler that will work with Intel's Alder Lake CPUs

Previously leaked plans called into question whether existing CPU coolers would be able to work with Intel's upcoming Alder Lake processors, because of a new LGA 1700 socket, and an elongated integrated heat spreader (IHS) and interposer design. Be that as it may, Phanteks isn't fretting, at least in regards to its Glacier One 360MPH.

The Glacier One 360MPH is a new all-in-one liquid CPU cooler. As the model name suggests, it's a big one, with a 360mm radiator housing three 120mm fans housed in the company's Halos RGB fan frames.

As it stands, the product page highlights support for all modern CPU sockets, including Intel LGA 115x, 1200, 1366, 2011, 2011-3, and 2066, and AMD AM4, sTRX4, and TR4. At some point, Phanteks will add LGA 1700 to the mix as well.

"The Glacier One 360MPH will also support the upcoming LGA 1700 socket through Phanteks' customer support for users who purchase the Glacier One 360MPH," Phanteks says.

In other words, it will offer some kind of bracket kit when Alder Lake arrives. Phanteks does not say if it will be a free upgrade (I would hope so), only that customers will have to request it through the company's support channel.

This suggests to me that other existing coolers might get the same treatment, though I'm not aware of any overt announcements outside of this one. It's still early days though—Alder Lake is rumored to arrive towards the end of the year, perhaps in November.

Socket support aside, this looks like a burly cooling solution. It features a pump designed by Asetek (as is the case with many AIO coolers), with a high flow rate impeller and a pure copper cold-plate with skived fins. The pump housing looks pretty slick, with a tempered glass "Infinity Mirror" creating a 3D RGB effect.

Phanteks is claiming its cooler can reduce temps dramatically. Its own testing shows an Intel Core i7 10700K processor going from 68.2°C all the way down to 24.7°C when switching from Intel's stock air cooler to the Glacier One 360MPH. We've not tested this cooler ourselves, though, so for the time being we can only take the company's word on its figures.

There's also a smaller 240MPH variant with a 240mm radiator. According to Phanteks, it can cool the same chip down to 25.9°C, suggesting it performs nearly as well as the 360mm model.

Interestingly enough, Phanteks only specifically mentions the 360MPH in regards to future support for Alder Lake, though I see no reason why the 240MPH would not get the same treatment. In any event, the 360MPH will be available in June for $200. There's no mention of price for the 240MPH.