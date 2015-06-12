PC Gamer's E3 2015 predictions

What I want: Cyberpunk 2077 is almost certainly not on the marketing agenda for CD Projekt at present, but after hundreds of hours spent roaming the Northern Realms in The Witcher 3, some details or footage would make my E3. Imagine an open world cyberpunk playground on the scale of The Witcher 3? It could very well be the most beautiful thing ever crafted by human hands. Realistically it won’t happen: this year and the next are the “years of the Witcher”, and it’d probably take either Sony or Microsoft to showcase the game during one of their conferences. I’m not optimistic, but I’m stubbornly, futilely hopeful.

What I expect: Dark Souls 3. Replaying Dark Souls 2 recently, it occurred to me that I don’t really want to play games that aren’t Dark Souls games. I do play other games, and I enjoy them, but when push comes to shove every game could benefit from being Dark Souls instead of whatever game it actually is. I want to play Dark Souls for the rest of my life. I want it annualised. I want a new Dark Souls as soon as I complete the last one. So it doesn’t disappoint me at all that Dark Souls 3 is likely to appear at E3 next week, so soon after the last. I don’t care if it’s the B-team or the Z-team, and I don’t care if the graphics aren’t improved or the environments are basically the same. Dark Souls 3 will very likely make an appearance at E3 and for that I am eternally grateful.