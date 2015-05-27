CD Projekt stays mum on Cyberpunk 2077

With The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt out the door and a big success, you might think that CD Projekt would be looking forward to getting the ball rolling on its next project, Cyberpunk 2077. But CEO Adam Kiciński told Reuters that for now, and for a long time to come, the studio's focus will remain squarely on The Witcher.

"We hope and we are certain that Cyberpunk has even bigger commercial potential. It is too early to talk about it, though," Kiciński said. "This year, and the next one will be the years of the Witcher."

The studio has good reason to wholeheartedly throw its weight behind The Witcher 3. Pre-release sales of the game hit 1.5 million copies, compared to total first-year sales of one million copies of The Witcher and 1.7 million for The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings. "Sales of the third part will be many times higher than with our earlier games," Kiciński said.

Even though it's been almost three years since CD Projekt revealed Cyberpunk 2077, we still know virtually nothing of substance about it. It will be a "true RPG" based on the Cyberpunk RPG setting created by Mike Pondsmith, it will support some form of multiplayer—and your mileage may vary on this point, but I think it's got a pretty great cinematic teaser, too.