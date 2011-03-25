Josh leads Dan, Evan, and interns Anthony and Lucas into the podcasting bunker as they tackle the big news stories of the week. Topics include Crysis 2 impressions, Duke Nukem Forever's delay (and booty smacking), Deus Ex: Human Revolution's PC version being outsourced by Eidos, a lightning-round version of Truthiness and Falsity, answering your questions and much more!

PC Gamer US Podcast 265: Sad Nun

Have a question, comment, complaint or observation? Leave a voicemail: 1-877-404-1337 ext 724 or email the mp3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com.

Follow us on Twitter:

@PCGamer

@logandecker (Logan)

@Havoc06 (Chris)

@DanStapleton (Dan)

@ELahti (Evan)

@jaugustine (Josh)

@PlanetValva (Anthony)

@Ljrepresent (Lucas)