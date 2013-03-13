PC Gamer UK Podcast: Episode 86 - High Profile Jetpack Failure

Chris, Marsh and very special guest Mike Bithell, creator of the BAFTA award-winning Thomas Was Alone, discuss Sim City, Sniper Elite: Nazi Zombie Army, Tomb Raider, the Arma 3 alpha, the morality of Kickstarter and why triangles should just go home.
Also featuring the industrial nightmare of Novathurstengrad, vague caveat-laden descriptions of Mike's next game and an analogy that we might not simply be advanced enough as a species to successfully assemble.
You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes , or download the MP3 directly . You can also listen to it on YouTube . Follow PC Gamer UK on Twitter to be informed when we're putting the call out for questions. Alternatively, follow us as individuals:
Mike - @mikebithell
Marsh - @marshdavies
Chris - @cthursten
Show notes
- Our review of Sim City .
- Our review of Tomb Raider .
- Somewhere you can buy Thomas Was Alone .
- Our Let's Reboot series about classic games reimagined for today.
- Just because we can build something doesn't mean we should use it in an extended metaphor .