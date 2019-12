Tim, Tom, Rich and Graham amass for episode 52 of the PC Gamer UK Podcast. Topics include our Crysis 2 review, Graham's recent visit to the Eve Fanfest in Iceland, and Tom's own indie game, Gunpoint. We also answer a bundle of your ridiculous Twitter questions (we love them really).

Download the MP3 , subscribe , or find our older podcasts here . Thanks for listening, and don't forget to let us know what you think in the comments.