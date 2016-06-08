PC Gamer UK Podcast 013: Mirror's Edge, Blood and Wine, Far Harbor

Striding into town with two spoons on his back—one silver, one steel. He ignores the local noticeboard, and pays no heed to the peasants’ shouts and jeers. Instead, he listens to a podcast episode featuring Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, The Witcher 3: Blood & Wine, Fallout 4: Far Harbor and some pre-E3 discussion. Rounding a corner, he sees his target: an unattended tin of Del Monte Sliced Peaches. This one’s a job for the silver spoon.

Grab Episode 013: King of Spoons directly here. You can also subscribe (and drop us a review, if you like) on iTunes, or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed.

Games: Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, The Witcher 3: Blood & Wine, Fallout 4: Far Harbor, Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter

This week: Samuel Roberts , Phil Savage , Tom Senior , Andy Kelly .

The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Get in touch at pcgamer@futurenet.comand use the subject line “Podcast”, or tweet us via the links above.

This week’s music is from Silent Hill 2.