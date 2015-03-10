PC Gamer Podcast - GDC and PAX East special

What's that you hear? Is it a PC Gamer podcast bearing down on you? It is! After a crazy week of back-to-back conventions, Tyler, Evan and Wes return battle-scarred from GDC and PAX East 2015, ready to talk about a whole heap of games.

And not just games. We've got thoughts on Valve's SteamVR, how it compares to the Oculus Rift, and the challenges facing VR game development. We've been checking in on Blizzard's Overwatch and Star Citizen to see how they're progressing. And we played a game about dads. Dads in jean shorts. They fight anti-dads. You don't want to miss it.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Wes Fenlon

Evan Lahti

Tyler Wilde