PC Gamer UK Podcast 40

  • The pain and pleasure of Starcraft 2.

  • More on the Doctor Who Adventure Games, and why they're PC only.

  • Splinter Cell: Conviction's violent streak.

  • Why the Brothers In Arms games were awesome.

  • Modding Just Cause 2 to insanity.

  • How a £500 PC can run Just Cause 2 at 1920x1200 and record full resolution video of everything you do while running at a steady 30 fps.

  • Ode to the M60 in Battlefield Bad Company 2.

  • What's up with Alan Wake.

  • What games from the past we'd like to see remade.

  • At the very end, with plenty of warning, we discuss the genius of Mass Effect 2's ending.

