PC Gamer Australia community event – photos

Last week PC Gamer AU hosted our second community event at Spawn Point bar in Sydney, where readers were invited to eat pizza and have a drink on us in the name of videogames. Despite some early technical difficulties the night was a blast, as I’m sure the photos below will attest.



Thanks to ROCCAT for providing mice and prizes on the night: twelve readers walked away with ROCCAT LUA and ROCCAT KIRO units. We’d also like to thank MSI for the laptops, as well as Blizzard, Western Digital, AMD and Kingston for the prizes. Keep an eye out for more events in the coming months!