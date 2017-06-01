Payday designer announces GTFO, a "4-player hardcore co-op action horror FPS"

Overkill co-founder, and the Payday series' lead designer, Ulf Andersson has announced a new game: GTFO. That's, er, that's the name of the game, not a rude instruction, and you can see the incredibly bare official website here.

Andersson's new development team 10 Chambers Collective is behind the game, which is described as a "4-player hardcore co-op action horror FPS" .

"In GTFO, you and your friends will explore hostile and terrifying environments where, in an instant, you are thrown from edge-of-your-seat suspense to frantic action," the press release explains. "It’s a large-scale experience, testing players in their ability to gear up and adapt to an endless string of unknown and ever-changing challenges."

10 Chambers Collective member Simon Viklund reckons that "every expedition in GTFO is unique and the game lets you make informed decisions on what equipment and weapons to bring—but even then survival is not guaranteed. GTFO throws so many curveballs and unknown factors at you that you and your team always have to stay on your toes—and the atmosphere is suffocatingly tense".

Andersson adds that "10 Chambers is completely self funded, meaning there is no board of directors that dictates our creative choices. We can go for a more niche audience—so GTFO goes out to the tight knit, die hard co-op teams of 2-4 people. Technically you can play alone, but really—the world of GTFO is no place for lone wolves and stragglers. They’ll die, lost in the game’s endless maze".

The announcement trailer—sorry, the 'name reveal teaser trailer', yep—spends one-and-a-half minutes revealing basically nothing, other than that the game is maybe set in a cave? "Work together, or die together" reads the tagline. Which is not quite as good as "Work together, or die alone".

I can't tell you when GTFO will GTFO, but this is presumably the first step in a marketing campaign that will surely get to a proper reveal at some point.

