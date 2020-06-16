PAX Australia 2020 is cancelled

PAX Australia will not go ahead in 2020, the organisers have confirmed. The three day event was scheduled to take place on October 9-11 at the Melbourne Convention Centre, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic there will be no event this year, though alternatives are being planned.

"We have been working hard with our partners and exhibitors to explore all viable options but with our desire to bring you the best PAX Aus ever, the next edition of PAX Aus will now take place in 2021," the statement reads.

While the main physical event has been canceled, the statement suggests that other—presumably online—alternatives are being explored, and these will be announced in the coming days.

Here's the full statement:

While social isolation measures are slowly easing in Australia, as of June 21 the restrictions will still be too high to accommodate a convention. Theatres and auditoriums can only have a maximum of 50 seated patrons per venue, and all are subject to the "four square metre rule."