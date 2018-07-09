Overwatch's Pink Mercy raises nearly $13 million for breast cancer research

Blizzard announced today that sales of the limited-edition Pink Mercy skin for Overwatch and a Pink Mercy t-shirt designed by community artist Vickisigh, which were available for purchase in May, raised more than $12.7 million for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

"BCRF does critical work every single day to support women’s health and develop new research and strategies for preventing, treating, and curing breast cancer, and we’re proud to make this contribution to their efforts," Blizzard CEO Mike Morhaime said.

"I’m grateful to all of the Overwatch players around the world who made supporting such a good cause possible with their enthusiasm for the game and their generosity."

The total, which Blizzard said is the largest one-year corporate donation in BCRF's history, also included more than $130,000 raised by Overwatch livestreams held during the event.