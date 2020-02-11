Outriders gets a reveal trailer and new release window

Following Outriders' E3 2019 announcement, People Can Fly is finally ready to give us more details, along with a reveal trailer with a mix of cinematics and in-game action, and a release window. It's due out this year, but not until the holidays.

Outriders is a 1-3 player co-op romp that throws some RPG features into all the shooting. Players will be able to make their own Outrider and join their pals in tracking down a mysterious signal while using their guns and flashy abilities to take out hordes of enemies and alien nasties that inhabit the alien world of Enoch.

"With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal," reads the reveal trailer's description.

It looks a lot more po-faced than slapstick Bulletstorm, but when the action kicks off it starts to look a bit more familiar. We get a sneak peek at the powers Outriders have at their disposal, including the ability to shoot searing hot beams out of their hands, freeze people and encase themselves in rock.

On Thursday, we'll be able to see even more. People Can Fly will be hosting the gameplay premiere at 8 pm GMT/12 pm PT on February 13.