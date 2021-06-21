Our favourite PC gaming headset is under AU$100 today

When it comes to PC gaming accessories, Amazon Prime Day 2021 has an almost ridiculous abundance of good deals at the moment. One of the big standouts is for the Razer BlackShark V2, which is the best gaming headset for our money. While it often drops beneath its AU$175 RRP—usually to around the AU$130 mark—right now you can get it for a whole buck less than a hundred: for AU$99 to be precise.

In our review, Dave wrote that the unit is "an impressive re-working of the classic BlackShark, and the first gaming headset to really knock the HyperX Cloud Alpha off its perch." The wired headset has 50mm Razer TriForce Titanium drivers, a frequency response of 12Hz - 28,000Hz, and a detachable noise-cancelling mic. Overall, you're getting great sound and comfort in a package that's unusually restrained for a Razer offering.

Razer BlackShark V2 wired gaming headset | AU$174.95 AU$99

The BlackShark V2 is our favourite wired gaming headset, and for the rest of the day (Tuesday, June 22) you can get it for a brilliant AU$99. It has "killer audio quality, a great price, and easy to use software" to go with those 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers.View Deal

The deal is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, which kicked off yesterday in Australia and runs until 5pm today. That means, at the time of writing, you've got around 14 hours to nab this deal—unless it sells out first.

