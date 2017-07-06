Our favorite high-end router is on sale for $233

Don't let choppy streaming and slow file transfers get you down. If your router is having trouble keeping up with your home network, it is time for an upgrade. As luck would have it, our top pick among high-end routers—the Asus RT-AC5300—is currently on sale at Amazon.

Amazon has the Asus RT-AC5300 marked down to $233 and change ($233.44 to be exact), making it less expensive than even the Asus RT-3100. That is still a wad of cash, but if it's the top-of-the-line you're after, this is a great choice.

The RT-AC5300 is a tri-band router that delivers up to 1,000Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 2,167MHz on each of the two 5GHz bands. These are among the fastest speeds available on a consumer router currently, at least in 802.11ac territory.

Beyond the raw speed that is offered here, we like this model for its comprehensive user interface and QoS settings. It also features a beamforming support, MU-MIMO, four Gigabit LAN ports, two USB ports (USB 3.0 and USB 2.0) for connecting external devices, and the usual slew of standard features such as parental controls, VPN, and so forth.

You can grab this router on sale here.

