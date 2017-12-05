Our favorite game controller is on sale for $32.50

Newegg is once again selling Sony's DualShock 4 wireless controller on Ebay at a discount, this time for $32.50. That's a bit cheaper than last week when the controller was on sale for $37.

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this controller in new (not refurbished) condition, besting even the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals when several retailers had it marked down to $39. Go figure.

It's largely a matter of preference between the DualShock 4 and Microsoft's Xbox One wireless controller. That said, one of the things we like about the DualShock 4 is how durable it feels. The rubber on the analog sticks is prone to wearing out over a longer period of time, but can be fixed with a $6 GelTabz kit.

If you want to pounce on this deal, you can choose between black, sliver, and gold color options. You can go here to snag one (or more).

