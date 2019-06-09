Ori and the Will of the Wisps gets a spooky E3 trailer, 2020 release date

Last we heard, Ori and the Will of the Wisps was coming this year. We'll have to wait a little longer. At the Microsoft E3 conference, a gorgeous new trailer (they are always gorgeous when it's Ori) revealed a new release date: February 11, 2020.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is the sequel to metroidvania Ori and the Blind Forest, which released back in 2015. I reviewed it back then, and loved it.

Microsoft also announced that Ori and the Will of the Wisps, like most of its games, will be available via the Xbox Game Pass.