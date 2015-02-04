Popular

OpenGL successor to be unveiled at GDC session

By

Valve Head

The successor to OpenGL is set to be unveiled at a panel on March 5 during the 2015 Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, California.

The panel, entitled "glNext: The Future of High Performance Graphics (Presented by Valve)" features developers and engineers from Valve, Epic Games, EA, and other companies, and will unveil Khronos' glNext initiative, "the upcoming cross-platform graphics API designed for modern programming techniques and processors."

The panel consists of Johan Andersson, technical fellow on the Frostbite Engine Team, Valve developers Pierre-Loup Griffais and John McDonald, Niklas Smedberg, senior engine programmer at Epic Games, Dan Baker, graphics architect at Oxide Games, and Aras Pranckevicius, a graphics architect for Unity Technologies.

The panel will present a technical breakdown of the new API as well as show off live demos of several real-world applications running on glNext drivers and hardware.

Bo Moore

Bo leads PC Gamer's hardware coverage, helping you better buy, understand, and use your PC hardware. You can usually find him playing Overwatch, Apex Legends, or more likely, with his cats.
See comments