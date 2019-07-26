NZXT’s refreshed mid-tower and mini-ITX cases are now available to preorder

(Image credit: NZXT)

Back at the end of May, NZXT announced several refreshed H series cases that had been updated with more modern features, including improved SSD trays and flush tempered glass mounting that can be installed with a single captive thumb screw. NZXT said they would be available in early July. That time frame has come and went, but the cases are at least now available to preorder.

There are seven new H series cases in all. They include:

Almost every case is available in matte black, matte white, or matte black and red. The lone exception is the H510 Elite, which lacks a matte black and red color option.

Two of those models, H710i and H210i, are updates to a couple selections in our best PC cases roundup.

Notice that the "i" variants cost a bit more. That's because they come with NZXT's Smart Device v2 controller. It has a faster processor compared to the previous generation controller, and supports controlling two HUE 2 RGB lighting channels and a system's fan curves, through NZXT's CAM software. The H510 Elite also includes the Smart Device v2 accessory.

Depending on the model, NZXT estimates the cases will ship in the first or second week of August.