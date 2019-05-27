NZXT is giving its H-series cases a refresh

NZXT H510 Elite

NZXT is updating several of its H-series cases, including the H210, H210i, H510, H510i, H710, and H710i. The new cases will have the same features as their predecessors, but will include some more modern touches.

For instance, all six cases mentioned will come with flush, tempered glass mounting that can be installed with a single captive thumb screw, improved SSD trays, and a USB 3.1 Gen 2-compatible USB-C connector on the front I/O panel.

The i versions of the new H-series include Smart Device v2, which has a faster microprocessor that controls two HUE 2 RBG lighting channels and the system's fan curves. All that is powered through NZXT CAM, which allows you to customize the case's RGB lighting and monitor your system's thermals. The H510i and H710i cases also include a built-in, vertical mounting bracket for your GPU. (PCIe riser card sold separately.)

NZXT is also introducing a second version of its upcoming H510, the H510 Elite, which comes with a few "premium" extras: two tempered glass panels and a removable radiator mounting bracket. It will be available sometime in July, with an MSRP of $149.99 globally, $169.99 for the US. (The US prices are higher due to the tariffs levied by the Federal Government.)

The rest of the new H-series will be available early July, with the following MSRP pricing:

H210

Global: $79.99

US: $89.99

H210i

Global: $109.99

US: $119.99

H510

Global: $69.99

US: $79.99

H510i

Global: $99.99

US: $109.99

H710

Global: $139.99

US: $169.99

H710i

Global: $169.99

US: $199.99