Nvidia’s new RTX 3060 Ti beats RTX 2080 Super across the board

Nvidia’s official in-house benchmarks for the upcoming GeForce RTX 3060 Ti have leaked and show the new GPU outperforming the last-gen RTX 2080 Super across the board. So says Videocardz, which recently posted a benchmark slide purportedly from Nvidia.

In old-school raster games, the 3060 Ti is claimed to be anywhere from around one percent to roughly 10 percent faster than the 2080 Super. The gap appears to be slightly, but not dramatically wider when ray-tracing is enabled. However, it’s in the pro rendering apps where the 3060 Ti really flexes its muscles, pulling out a much larger lead in the order of 40 per cent.

The slide also includes the previous-gen RTX 2060 Super as a reference point, thereby demonstrating the generational jump between cards with roughly the same positioning in their respective product stack. In that matchup, the new 3060 Ti is anywhere from 35 to 54 percent quicker in pure raster games, 37 to 54 percent faster for ray-tracing and 51 to 80 percent ahead in pro rendering.

All of which makes sense as it’s broadly in line with the precedent set by the other members of the Ampere range. With the RTX 3070 pitched as equal to, or better than the 2080 Ti, it follows that the top 60-series GPU from the Ampere range would match or beat 2080 boards.

Official specifications and pricing for the 3060 Ti have not been revealed. However, we’re expecting it to launch on December 2nd for around $399 / £399, or thereabouts.