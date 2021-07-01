Nvidia could offer a better-looking DLSS setting in a coming update

Nvidia may have plans to release an Ultra Quality mode for its popular upscaling tech, DLSS, which could make for even better picture quality out of the already impressive gaming tool.

DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling, currently offers four different presets, each one delivering a different blend of picture quality and performance:

Ultra Performance

Performance

Balanced

Quality

Possible new preset:

Ultra Quality

The new Ultra Quality preset, which has appeared in Unreal Engine 5 DLSS documentation, and was spotted by u/Reinhardovich on Reddit (via Videocardz), may offer a more fidelity-focused option for hawk-eyed gamers.

Since DLSS uses different resolutions to net a frame rate increase over native resolution, we can assume that Ultra Quality will use a resolution closer to native than any of the existing DLSS presets.

DLSS is already pretty performant today, and you needn't sacrifice too much picture clarity for much improved performance. However, an Ultra Quality preset would offer a little more granularity when needed, for when you only need a little extra help in terms of performance. So I'm hoping it makes an appearance with a coming version of the tech.

Which version of DLSS is available depends on both Nvidia's development and the game in question. Most DLSS games have made the switch to the much improved DLSS 2.0 version, and some are now on version 2.1 or even version 2.2.6, such as Rainbow Six Siege or Lego Builder's Journey.

DLSS Ultra Quality could reportedly appear in version 2.2.9, which is currently found within the DLSS Unreal Engine 5 plugin. That engine remains in early access, however, so it's likely another game will offer version 2.2.9 before we see anything out of Epic's engine.

If you haven't tried DLSS out already, and you own an RTX branded graphics card, I really think you should. Here's why DLSS 2.0 is worth turning on most of the time.