Norsey but nice-looking Jotun out September 29

Phil rightly described (top-down 'action exploration' game) Jotun as "gorgeous" when he discovered it back in August of last year, so he's probably pretty pleased that it's out in exactly one week. Because no release date is official until it's received an accompanying launch trailer, Jotun now has a launch trailer, and hot damn, would you look at that animation. September 29 suddenly seems very far away.

Jotun—you'll find it on Steam here—is set in a "vast and mysterious world [...] based on Viking mythology". Playing as the somewhat hilariously named Thora, "a Viking warrior who has died an inglorious death", you have to prove yourself to the gods, so that they'll let you into their special Valhalla club. I'd stick two fingers up to the gods, and make my own Valhalla out of discarded pizza boxes, but that's just me.