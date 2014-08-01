Jotun looks beautiful, is on Kickstarter

I tried to start this post a couple of minutes ago, but ran into trouble when I realised I didn't know what type of game Jotun was. Instead, I'd loaded up its Kickstarter page, seen its gorgeous art, and decided, "yup, I'll give that a post". Right, so what type of game is Jotun? Ah, it's a 2D, top-down action exploration game—set in a Viking purgatory and taking inspiration from Journey and Shadow of the Colossus. Yup, I'll give that a post.

"Jotun's gameplay is a love letter to classic games such as The Legend of Zelda. It has simple controls, action-packed boss fights and a mythic Viking world to discover. Jotun is not a "hack-and-slash" RPG. We prefer to avoid numbers and text when possible: there are no experience points and few stats. Like the Vikings, you must prove your valor to the Gods using only your wits and your skill in combat."

The Kickstarter is asking for $50,000 CAD (£27,200/$45,900), and has so far raised $31,300 CAD of that total. With nineteen days left, it seems a safe bet that Jotun will reach its goal.

For more on Jotun, head over to the Kickstarter page , or check it out on Steam Greenlight .