No Man's Sky is a timed exclusive for PlayStation 4, but a PC version is coming

It's been an interesting ride for No Man's Sky here at PC Gamer. We really liked what we saw at E3 , but less than two weeks later we couldn't even say for certain if it was coming to the PC at all. It's apparently now been confirmed that it is, but not until sometime after the launch of the PS4 version.

I say "apparently" because the information comes to us from GameSpot , which read it about it in Edge , a magazine that as far as I know isn't available on my side of the pond—or at the very least, not in the part of it I live in. Bearing all that in mind, the situation is reported to be what was widely expected: No Man's Sky is a timed exclusive for the PlayStation 4.

Hello Games Managing Director Sean Murray said the studio opted to lead with that platform because it has the power to support the procedural generation that drives No Man's Sky, but added that the PC release will still be a proper PC game.

"I actually got in a bit of trouble for saying that we wanted the game to feel really 'console-y'," he said. "We've always had PC in mind but in my head [console-y] means solid framerate and immediate controls. I think a PC game can be 'console-y' and it's intended as a compliment, but I get in trouble for saying it."

There's no launch date for the PC version of No Man's Sky as of yet, but that's okay because there's no launch date for the PS4 version either. And if you're not sure why this counts as very good news in the first place, I encourage you to have a look at our E3 preview right here .