Ninja is streaming on YouTube

By

It appears that Mixer's biggest star is at least testing the YouTube waters.

It's not a surprise, given yesterday's leaked test stream, but Ninja is streaming on YouTube today. With the demise of Mixer looming, this is confirmation that he's at least giving Google's platform a shot.

He's not alone. The Ninja stream that's currently sitting idle on YouTube says that he'll be joined in his Fortnite adventures by fellow big-time streamers TimtheTatman, Courage, and DrLupo.

The nature of Ninja's apparent new deal isn't known yet, if there is a deal, but we expect to have the details soon, and we'll let you know when we do.

Andy Chalk
Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
