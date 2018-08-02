Ninja is streaming Fortnite (and other games) from Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza confused me when I was younger because I was forever mixing up Perry Farrell's Jane's Addiction, which founded the annual alt-rock/freak show festival, with Jerry Cantrell's Alice in Chains, and I couldn't figure out why they would never play "Don't Follow."

Now I'm older, and confused for a different reason: Red Bull announced today that Fortnite phenom Ninja and various special guests will be livestreaming from the event for the full week.

Check out @Ninja streaming LIVE at @lollapalooza all week long. He'll be playing with a variety of special guests starting today at 5 PM CDT! Trust us, you won't want to miss this. Check it out: https://t.co/gtAOsLnDGA pic.twitter.com/gSBDYQVI3AAugust 2, 2018

Ninja said on Twitter that he'll begin streaming today at 3 pm CT/4 pm ET in a $100,000 Realm Royale tournament, partnered up with Chappie of Cloud9.

Lollapalooza 2018 starts today and runs through August 5. Carly Rae Jepsen will be there, among a great many other, less-interesting performers, but I don't expect she'll be playing Fortnite. For your convenience, Ninja's livestreamapalooza is embedded below.

