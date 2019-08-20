New Watch Dogs: Legion trailer explains its 'play as anyone' promise

Ubisoft unveiled a new trailer for Watch Dogs: Legion during Gamescom, detailing the way the game's 'play as anyone' system will actually work, and it works a bit like XCOM.

Different playable characters offer different benefits: For example, one character has 50 percent damage resistance after drinking, while former lawyer Sue Taylor has a 25 percent chance of getting operatives in your team automatically released from jail. Meanwhile, "old codger" Alan Murphy has a 100% damage boost on rifles, though he may die randomly (because he's old, you see).

Playable characters are acquired by performing tasks with them, so you won't be switching between anyone willy-nilly, Driver: San Francisco style (this is what I had dimly hoped for). Once they're acquired, you can level characters up and unlock new abilities and perks, with the trailer narrator guy promising "thousands of possibilities". In addition to useful customisation, there's also cosmetic variety as well (I especially like the angry box head wear).

While permadeath is an ever-present threat to your team, the trailer ensures us not to worry: everyone's expendable after all, thanks to there being millions of inhabitants to cherry pick from.

Watch Dogs: Legion releases March 6, 2020.