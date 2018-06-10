Popular

New Sea of Thieves location, Forsaken Shores, coming in September

By

Skeleton ships are coming, too.

At the Xbox E3 show today, we saw the first trailer for Sea of Thieves' upcoming content updates. The first, Cursed Sails, is coming in July and will add a new ship type. The update the trailer focuses on, Forsaken Shores, is coming in September, and will open up a fiery new area patrolled by skeleton ships (Correction: looks like the skele-ships are coming in Cursed Sails). Check out the trailer above.

Read more about Sea of Thieves' content plan here. And here's every game we've seen at E3 so far, which we'll be updating throughout the show.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
See comments