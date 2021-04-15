New hour-long Resident Evil Village demo comes to PC on May 2

In a livestream showcase for Resident Evil Village today, Capcom producer Tsuyoshi Kanda announced that a new demo will be available at the start of May. And unlike the last demo, which was limited to the Sony PlayStation, this one will be available on consoles as well as PC and Stadia.

The new time-limited demo will let you play for 60 minutes, exploring the village or the castle we recently scoped out in the Resident Evil Village map. Or you can hit up both, though with just an hour it's going to be tough to spend enough quality time in either area.

This will be a "time-limited" demo in more ways than one. It'll only be available for 24 hours, starting on May 1 in North America and May 2 in Europe and Asia:

(Image credit: Capcom)

North America: May 1, 5 pm - May 2, 5 pm PDT

Europe: May 2, 2 am - May 3, 2 am CEST

Asia: May 2, 8am - May 3, 8 am HKT

PlayStation players are still getting a little exclusive via early access to the demo—they'll be able to spend 30 minutes in the village during a limited eight-hour window on April 17/18, followed by 30 minutes in the castle on April 24/25.

You can see a new trailer for Resident Evil Village, which includes a bit more face time from series hero (now villain?) Chris Redfield, in the showcase embedded above.