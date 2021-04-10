Here's a look at Resident Evil Village's map

Any new game in the Resident Evil franchise is sure to get folks excited, but the meme avalanche that ensued over Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu was something different. She's been the focus of attention for the last few months, but Capcom has recently branched out to show off the world map and a new character.

IGN got a peek at the map, which shows the location of Castle Dimitrescu (where the PS5 demo takes place, and the tall vampire lady lives) in the north. 'Heisenberg's Factory,' 'House Beneviento,' 'Morseau's Reservoir,' and a few other interesting locations are scattered around below. There's a large sea monster near the bottom of the map, and what appears to be a dragon or other large flying creature near Castle Dimitrescu.

(Image credit: IGN, Capcom)

We're also getting our first look at Mother Miranda, who plays an important role in the village, though Capcom is keeping quiet on details. The newly-released screenshot shows a portrait of Mother Miranda, seemingly depicted as a religious icon or deity. Game director Morimasa Sato told IGN, "Mother Miranda and the inner side of her character are extremely important factors in the game."

(Image credit: IGN, Capcom)

Resident Evil Village is set to release on May 7th, and if you happen to have a PS5, there's a playable demo you can try out (or just read about us trying it out). Besides PC, the game will also be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia.