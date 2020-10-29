New Epic Games Store freebies are all about Halloween scares

If having strange children knock at your door for sweets isn't terrifying enough, this week's new Epic Games Store free games are both themed around scariness, in keeping with Halloween. Well, kinda: Blair Witch is probably terrifying, but Ghostbusters: The Video Game on the other hand? I doubt it.

Still, it's a pretty generous offering: you're getting $55 worth of scary entertainment. Blair Witch is by the creators of Layers of Fear and Observer, and while we didn't particularly love it, anyone fond of the films will probably get something out of it.

Ghostbusters: The Video Game is a remaster of the 2009 action game, which re-emerged on the Epic Games Store last year after a three year absence from PC. It's definitely a product of 2009, but I've heard people speak of it fondly.

If you've been snapping up the Epic Games Store freebies since they started, you've got a very substantial game library at this point. To keep up to date with what's free and what has been free, here's our Epic Games Store free games list.