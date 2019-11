We recently learned that Arkham City is going to be five times bigger than Arkham Asylum. The latest screenshots show off the scale of Gotham, and give us glimpse of Harley Quinn and some of the new goons we'll be bruising when the game's released this Autumn. You'll find the new screens below.

You can click on the screens to make them huge and see all of that amazing detail in the helicopter shot. For more on the game head to the official Arkham City site, or check out our preview .