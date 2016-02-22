Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet finally out next month

One year and six months ago I wrote about Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet, a nice-lookin' sequel to piratical freeware adventure Nelly Cootalot, that I'd pretty much completely forgotten about until I saw this exciting news. That news being that whoa, Nelly finally has a release date: March 22. The Fowl Fleet features the voices of Tom Baker and Thomas Reiner, among others (he's big in germany, apparently), and visually it's changed a lot since the Adventure Game Studio original, something creator Alisdair Beckett-King details here. Smartly—considering Germany's huge point and click community—the game is fully voiced in both English and German. It's also been translated into several other languages, for your reading pleasure.

Here's a fun and funny new trailer. The game will be available on Steam, Humble, and loads of other digital stores for both PC and Mac from March 22. And, again, Tom Baker is in it, which is important.