Natural Selection 2 pre-order slithers onto Steam for October release

After baking within a veined, softly pulsating cocoon for an agonizingly long time, Unknown Worlds' FPS/RTS hybrid Natural Selection 2 appeared on Steam today for pre-order with an October release window. My Fade's inner mandible shifts in excitement.

Two versions await you at release. The Standard version costs $25, but a $40 Deluxe version provides a copy of the official soundtrack, a digital art book full of creepy alien drawings, and exclusive wallpapers, avatars, and a suit of in-game armor. Unknown Worlds also offers a free Deluxe upgrade for those pre-ordering on Steam. Beta testers who pre-ordered the game beforehand get two free Standard copies, a Deluxe upgrade, and continued access to a private beta until October. Or, as the Kharaa saying goes, "Hiss-spit-hiss."