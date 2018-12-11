MSI’s newest gaming monitor is a blazing 240Hz display meant for esports

MSI just added to a niche market of 240Hz displays with its new Oculux NXG251R, a "tournament-standard" 24.5-inch monitor with a 1920x1080 resolution, 1ms response time, and Nvidia G-Sync support.

There aren't many 240Hz monitors out there. A quick search on Newegg yields a little over a dozen different models, and that number drops to less than 10 if you narrow the field to name brand monitors that are around 24-25 inches.

So, the Oculux NXG251R is in select company. Whether you want to mingle with the crowd depends on what types of games you play, and if you're interested in a 1080p display. You also have to be okay with a Twisted Nematic (TN) screen, as opposed to an In-Plane Switching (IPS) or Vertical Alignment (VA) panel, both of which typically offer better color ranges and more accurate color reproduction (there are exceptions, of course).

The Oculux NXG251R is built for speed, and MSI makes no bones about it. MSI's target is the esports gamer, particularly those who compete in tournaments.

"The Oculux NXG251R is the pinnacle of esports monitor performance," said Charles Chiang, General Manager of Desktop Platform Solutions at MSI. "Whether you’re an esports professional, playing in your local tournament or just practicing at home, the Oculux will help gamers perform to their highest potential."

MSI rates the brightness on this display at 400 nits. Generally speaking, that's above average, and also meets the minimum brightness requirement for VESA's entry-level DisplayHDR 400 standard, though this monitor doesn't support HDR.

Anyone who plans to drive this display at full throttle (240Hz) will need to connect their PC to it's DisplayPort 1.2 connector. It also has an HDMI 1.4 input (up to 60Hz) and three downstream USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports.

MSI didn't say when the Oculux NXG251R will be available or how much it will cost.