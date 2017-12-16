Popular

Mount Your Friends sequel will deliver 3D dongs next year, and here's the trailer to prove it

It has the best subtitle: "A Hard Man is Good to Climb".

It's as if Daniel Steger, the designer of Mount Your Friends, saw those overly snug underpants in PUBG and said, "Hold my beer."

Mount Your Friends, released in 2014, was a gleefully silly multiplayer game about muscular pinheads clambering over each other in speedos with their physics-enabled wangs wobbling about. It's just had a sequel announced, called Mount Your Friends 3D: A Hard Man is Good to Climb. It looks every bit as ridiculous and, yes, it still has huge flappy wiggling dongs in it.

According to the trailer it's coming to Steam in 2018. Can't wait.

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
